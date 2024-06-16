Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 10,731 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Shockwave Medical worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 484.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 18,122.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after buying an additional 140,809 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 224,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,798,000 after buying an additional 50,478 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 109.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,019,000 after buying an additional 89,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock remained flat at $334.75 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $334.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.28.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

