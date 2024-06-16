Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 1,256 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,786,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,028,000 after buying an additional 502,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,511,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,653,000 after buying an additional 67,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $424.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.52.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

