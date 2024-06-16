Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 3,819 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $830,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,347. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $118.39 and a twelve month high of $172.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.05 and a 200 day moving average of $151.04.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

