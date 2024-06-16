Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

American Tower Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE AMT traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.03. 1,933,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,492. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.