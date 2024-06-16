Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

COWZ traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,792 shares. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

