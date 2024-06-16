Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 224,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $4,499,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 643,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

BMY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. 14,271,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,094,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

