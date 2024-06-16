Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $8.03 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,496. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $100.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

