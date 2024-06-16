Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 140.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.83. 1,299,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,083. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.47.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

