Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 407,797 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.