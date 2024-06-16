Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,796,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,062,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,778,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 153,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VYMI traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.58. 413,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,448. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

