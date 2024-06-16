Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 376 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,441 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.69. 347,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

