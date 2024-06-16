Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 92,000 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,121,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the period. Mission Produce comprises about 0.6% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 56,735 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 126,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AVO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. 157,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,132. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $727.54 million, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Mission Produce

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 31,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $349,581.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,466,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,778,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 42,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $507,036.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,781,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,918,818.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 31,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $349,581.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,466,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,778,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,083 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Stories

