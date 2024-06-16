Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,085,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.19. 1,480,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.05. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $197.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.