Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.90. 1,820,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,367. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $40.69.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

