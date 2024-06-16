Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,737,000 after acquiring an additional 937,988 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 270,509 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after buying an additional 241,369 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 177,301 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AOR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 67,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,874. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.