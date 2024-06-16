Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 888,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $432,805,000 after acquiring an additional 466,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 551,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $268,397,000 after acquiring an additional 371,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $16.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $669.38. 4,447,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,279. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $675.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $615.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.03. The company has a market capitalization of $288.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.