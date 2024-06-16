Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.90. 512,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,165. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.