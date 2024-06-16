Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,702 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.7% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,427,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $71,728,000 after purchasing an additional 69,249 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 28,125,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,317,440. The company has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

