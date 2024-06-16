Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $595.70. 1,070,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $617.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.57. The company has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.04 and a 1 year high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

