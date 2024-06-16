Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

LUNR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 2,579,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,331. Intuitive Machines has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $483.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Intuitive Machines had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

