Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.11. 104,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,657. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.1337 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
