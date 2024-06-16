Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.11. 104,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,657. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.1337 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 475,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 99,901 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,243,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 412,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.