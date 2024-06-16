Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the May 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSJR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. 50,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,750. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

