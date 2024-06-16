Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Up 50.8% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the May 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,660,000. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,775,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 469,753 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,756,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,736,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 76,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,881. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

