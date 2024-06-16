Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMW. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 27,799 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 129,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,986. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

