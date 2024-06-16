Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 0.2% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 68,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,376,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $7,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

Shares of MELI traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,582.14. The stock had a trading volume of 223,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,581.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,606.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

