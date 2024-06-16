IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the May 15th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IRS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 173,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,642. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.40.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.80%.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.