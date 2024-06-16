IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the May 15th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 173,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,642. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.40.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.80%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

