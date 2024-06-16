iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,944 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,838 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,675,821 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

