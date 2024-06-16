iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stake Lessened by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of FM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 196,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,621. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.64.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

