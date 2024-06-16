iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Bought by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF comprises about 1.0% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.70. 244,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,293. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.18. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

