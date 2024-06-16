iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Holdings Decreased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,147 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPP. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 690,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 58,660 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 89,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,573 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

