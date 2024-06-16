iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $32,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,964,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $161,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $363.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,236. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $363.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.13 and a 200-day moving average of $324.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

