iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Up 48.2% in May

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BGRN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. 7,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,209. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

