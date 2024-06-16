John L. Shields Sells 2,000 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,515 shares in the company, valued at $753,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EverQuote Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.00. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EverQuote by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

