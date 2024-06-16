John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of WLYB stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. 856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

About John Wiley & Sons

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of John Wiley & Sons as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

