John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.600 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.25-3.60 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $43.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

