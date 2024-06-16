Kava Price Reaches $0.55 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $600.39 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00045433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

