KBR, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

KBR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KBR to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.32. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

