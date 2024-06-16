Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Upgraded at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($2.16). The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kiora Pharmaceuticals news, Director Erin Parsons acquired 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 9,791 shares of company stock worth $48,764 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

