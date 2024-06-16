Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Update

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,476.0 days.
Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance
Shares of KMERF stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $37.50.
About Komercní banka, a.s.
