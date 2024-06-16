Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Update

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,476.0 days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance

Shares of KMERF stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

