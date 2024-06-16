Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.22 million. Korn Ferry also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.070-1.170 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 5.0 %

KFY opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.78.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KFY

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.