Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.22 million. Korn Ferry also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.070-1.170 EPS.
Korn Ferry Stock Down 5.0 %
KFY opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.78.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
