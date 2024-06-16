Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.070-1.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.07-1.17 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.78.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 40.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on KFY. William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

