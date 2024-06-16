Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.070-1.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.07-1.17 EPS.
Korn Ferry Stock Performance
Shares of KFY stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.78.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Korn Ferry Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on KFY. William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Korn Ferry
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Korn Ferry
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.