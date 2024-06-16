Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $722.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $17,014,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 971.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 876,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 794,492 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 485,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 735,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 379,140 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,466,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 282,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

