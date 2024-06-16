Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,866. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMS. Scotiabank cut their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

