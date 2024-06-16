Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,040. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SON. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

