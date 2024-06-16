Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,048,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,915,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.48. The company had a trading volume of 897,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,398. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.54.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

