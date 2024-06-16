Kujira 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $492,643.20 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $130.82 million and $492,643.20 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00001816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.20896691 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $933,014.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

