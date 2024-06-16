Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Sells 5,491 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Bruce D. Frank sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $56,063.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,014.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Landsea Homes Stock Down 2.3 %

Landsea Homes stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $294.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.30 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. Boston Partners increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 211,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 482,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 217,767 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 701,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 118,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

