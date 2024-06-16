Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Sells 5,491 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Bruce D. Frank sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $56,063.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,014.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Landsea Homes Stock Down 2.3 %
Landsea Homes stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $14.91.
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $294.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.30 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.
