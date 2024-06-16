Lazari Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $60.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,366,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,765,228. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

