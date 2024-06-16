Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. 15,375,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,025,280. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

