Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Geron were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,949,000 after buying an additional 14,657,619 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619,047 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 10,712,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,191 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Geron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,405,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 342,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Geron by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 784,822 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of GERN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 11,441,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,004,218. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Insider Transactions at Geron

In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

